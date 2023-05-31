Al Pacino Becoming a Father Again, at 83

Al Pacino is becoming a father again – at the tender age of 83. Pacino's representatives confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor is expecting again, this time with his partner, producer Noor Alfallah (29). This will be the fourth child for Pacino: he had his first child Julie Marie Pacino in 1989 with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and then twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose Pacino in 2001, with actress Beverly D'Angelo.

Ironically enough, Pacino's longtime colleague and buddy Robert De Niro (79) also welcomed a new child this month – his seventh. If any studio is looking to get a Grumpy Old Dads movie off the ground... now is the time.

Al Pacino hasn't slowed down his career in his eightieth year. He recently starred in two seasons of Amazon's action-horror-drama series Hunters, about a crew of Post-WWII Nazi hunters. While more selective in his film roles these days, Pacino has still been a standout in projects like Ridley Scott's House of Gucci (as Aldo Gucci), Martin Scorsese's The Irishman (alongside De Niro and Joe Pesci), and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (as Marvin Schwarz).

Pacino seems to have even more on his upcoming slate of films than he has in years. He'll appear alongside an ensemble of young stars (Patrick Schwarzenegger, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers, Angela Sarafyan, Sara Sampaio, and more) in the drama Billy Knight; he'll also lend his talent to Michael Keaton's directorial thriller about a hitman coming down with dementia, Knox Goes Away, which will also star Keaton (as Knox), James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, and Power's Lela Loren. Further down the pike, Pacino has another thriller called Sniff, where he'll play the kingpin of a wealthy community that is the front for an underworld empire. Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and Danny DeVito will co-star with Pacino, and Oscar-winner Taylor Hackford (Ray) will direct. To round things out, Pacino will join John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf, Viggo Mortensen and Courtney Love in David Mamet's re-imagining of the JFK assassination, titled Assassination.

You watch Al Pacino in Amazon's Hunters now. The synopsis is below:

In 1977 New York City, a troubled young Jewish man bent on revenge is taken in by a secret group of Nazi hunters fighting a clandestine war against the cabal of high-ranking Nazi officials in hiding who work to create the Fourth Reich.

Source: CNN