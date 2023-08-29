Harvard's Avi Loeb Says Recently Discovered Metal Is Alien

Harvard professor Avi Loeb is one of the many academics on the hunt to prove alien life is real. The Ivy Leaguer has become increasingly divisive amongst UFO believers and skeptics alike, and his latest claims aren't likely to help tone down the matter in the slightest. Tuesday, Loeb shared a blog post in which he claimed the metal he and his exploration team recently discovered is all but guaranteed to be alien in nature. In the post, Loeb explained the earliest analysis of the "spherules" suggests they are not from our solar system.

"For the first time in history, scientists analyzed materials from a meter-size object that originated from outside the solar system," he wrote. "The object lit up the sky over the Pacific Ocean nearly a decade ago and its bright fireball was tracked by US government satellites."

According to Loeb, the expedition uncovered around 700 spherules earlier this summer, and they've been under analysis since.

"Since IM1's spherules melted off the surface of the object, the enhanced Be abundance may represent a flag for cosmic-ray spallation on IM1's surface along an extended interstellar journey through the Milky-Way galaxy," Loeb continued. "This constitutes a fourth indicator of an interstellar origin for IM1, in addition to its high speed, its heavy element composition and its iron isotope ratios. Some of these indicators can be used to identify an interstellar origin of historic meteorites for which no information is available about their orbital velocity relative to the Sun."

Loeb's findings come at a time when officials are incrementally starting to take the study of UFOs and UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) seriously. In fact, a Congressional subcommittee held a hearing on the matter earlier this summer in which a retired member of the Intelligence Community suggested "non-human biologics" have been retrieved from UFO crash sites.

Are aliens real?

At no point during the aforementioned of the hearing was alien life confirmed to exist. Much of the discourse online has been centered on testimony from David Grusch, a former member of the intelligence committee who claimed under oath he had heard from colleagues the United States government had retrieved "non-human" biologics from UFO crash sites.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

