House Reps Face "Roadblocks" Over More UFO Hearings

Weeks after a blockbuster hearing on UFOS and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), some of those on the House Oversight Committee responsible for conducting the hearing say future panels may not be available in the current climate. At a recent event hosted by The Hill, members of the House of Representatives suggested it may be close to impossible unless a special UAP-related select committee was formed.

"We're running into a lot of roadblocks there, and that's the problem with this whole thing. It just creates more and more conspiracy theories because our federal government is so arrogant and so bloated, and they'll just run out the clock," Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said at the outlet's The Truth Is Out There: UFOs & National Security event earlier this month. "I'm guilty of this as well, but Americans want their pizzas in 30 minutes or less, and that's about our dadgum attention span."

Despite that, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) says no topic has been brought to his attention more than UFOs and UAP.

"I hear from people more on this subject than anything else," Moskowitz added. "Not the Trump indictments, not Hunter Biden. They are talking about the UAP hearing because there's great interest in this government transparency issue."

Burchett and Moskowitz, alongside Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), have submitted a formal request to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) regarding the formation of a select committee on UAPs, though none of the group has heard from the Speaker's office regrading the request.

Are aliens real?

At no point during the aforementioned of the hearing was alien life confirmed to exist. Much of the discourse online has been centered on testimony from David Grusch, a former member of the intelligence committee who claimed under oath he had heard from colleagues the United States government had retrieved "non-human" biologics from UFO crash sites.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

