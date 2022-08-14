Harvard Professor Thinks Alien Tech May Have Crashed Into Pacific Ocean

The existence of extraterrestrial life is a notion that's fueled speculation for centuries. According to one of the country's foremost astronomy professors, Earth very well could have alien tech on it—and he fully intends to find it. Harvard professor Avi Loeb, the longest serving chair of the Ivy League school's department of astronomy, has said an object that crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2014 may, in fact, be alien technology.

"I found the catalog that the government compiled of meteorites that were detected by government sensors that our missile warning system. I asked my student to check if any of the meteors, the fastest moving meteors, could have arrived to Earth from outside the solar system," he said in a recent chat with NBC Boston.

Given that iron is the primary material in meteorites, Loeb added that this interstellar object is an "outlier" as far as meteors are concerned.

"And so this one was an outlier in terms of its composition," he added. "It was also an outlier in terms of its speed outside the solar system. It moved at least twice as fast as stars move around the sun in the vicinity of the sun."

A recent memo from the Department of Defense's Space Command confirmed with 99.99% certainty that the meteorite in question came from outside our solar system. Loeb suggests that means it could be alien technology.

"We're planning to board the ship and build a sled and a magnet attached to it that will scoop the ocean floor," Loeb continued. "And we will go back and forth, like mowing the lawns across the region, 10 kilometers in size and collect with the magnets, all the fragments that are attracted to it, and then brush them off and study their composition in the laboratory."

The astronomer has raised about a third of the money required for his expedition to the expected crash site near Papua New Guinea.

"It's not a philosophical question whether we live in an environment where objects are flawed. Around that are representing extraterrestrial technologies. We just need to use our telescopes and find out," Loeb concluded. "In fact, we are not even the first to say that. Galileo Galilei said that four centuries ago and he was put on house arrest. Today he would have been canceled on social media. Once I realized that we found an object from a technological origin that was produced elsewhere. I would not seek approval from anyone else. I don't need likes on Twitter. I just want to know what it is."