IRL

Lawmakers Demand UFO Answers From Intelligence Community

A group of Representatives from the House Oversight Committee are hoping to get answers from the intelligence community.

As those on Capitol Hill work on deciding their next steps regarding UFO transparency, a group of lawmakers has written to the Intelligence Community Inspector General in hopes of getting some answers. In a letter submitted Tuesday, a group of six Representatives asked a pair of questions regarding the government’s alleged retrieval of UFOs and UAP, or unidentified aerial phenomena. In the letter, the group explains they hope to get answers after whistleblower David Grusch, a former member of the Armed Force that submitted a separate Inspector General complaint earlier this year, said he was unable to answer certain inquiries in an open session before Congress due to the sensitive nature regarding the topic.

“Mr. Grusch could not provide the names or titles of individuals with firsthand knowledge of, or direct access to, UAP crash retrieval programs,” the letter reads. “Similarly, Mr. Grusch could not provide the names or titles of individuals with firsthand knowledge of, or direct access to, UAP reverse engineering programs. However, Mr. Grusch testified that he provided this information to the Intelligence Community (IC) Inspector General’s office.”

The letter is signed by six of the Representatives that took part in the House Oversight subcomittee last month regarding the issue, including Tim Burchett (R-TN), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Eric Burlison (R-MO), and Andy Ogles (R-TN).

The two questions posed in the letter ask the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community to reveal the names either publicly, or in a secure setting if the information is classified.

Are aliens real?

At no point during the aforementioned of the hearing was alien life confirmed to exist. Much of the discourse online has been centered on testimony from David Grusch, a former member of the intelligence committee who claimed under oath he had heard from colleagues the United States government had retrieved “non-human” biologics from UFO crash sites.

“As I’ve stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah,” Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed “non-human” biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

 For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.

