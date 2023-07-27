UFOs: Former Intelligence Official Testifies"Non-Human Biologics" Found at Crash Sites

After weeks of anticipation, the United States House of Representatives held a hearing on UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena Wednesday. As some expected ahead of time, the trio testifying before members of the House Oversight Committee didn't pull any punches, revealing plenty about alleged covert government programs tasked with retrieving crashed crafts. According to one of those testifying—former intelligence official David Grusch—the United States has, in fact, retrieved "non-human biologics" from crashed UFOs.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

Former fighter pilot Ryan Graves was amongst the three to testify, claiming that UFO or UAP sightings are far more common than officials currently let on.

"These sightings are not rare or isolated, they are routine," Graves said during the hearing. "Military air crew and commercial pilots, trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena. The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security."

Wednesday's hearing is likely the first of any on Capitol Hill as UAP discussions start gaining ground with Congresspeople. In one example, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed earlier this month he plans to introduce legislation that would force the Pentagon to declassify UAP reports after a certain amount of time.

"For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it's long past time they get some answers," Schumer said in a statement released by his office. "The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena."

Schumer's statement continued, "We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public. I am honored to carry on the legacy of my mentor and dear friend, Harry Reid and fight for the transparency that the public has long demanded surround these unexplained phenomena."

