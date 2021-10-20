Alyssa Milano Arrested Outside of White House

Alyssa Milano was arrested outside of the White House and told her followers about it. The star Tweeted that she had been protesting in favor of the Senate protecting voting rights. A lot of people have been discussing this very issue as various measures across the country try to roll back policies set in place to make voting more accessible due to the pandemic. (With some legislation going even further than that in taking away polling places outright and shifting voting locations in urban areas.) Milano has never been shy about speaking up about social issues that are close to her heart. The comic book writer has discussed running for office before and appears on panels to discuss various political topics. This probably won’t be the last time she tweets something like this about a cause she believes in. Check out what she had to say down below:

Milano tweeted, “I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote”

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

Last year, the star came down with COVID-19 and shared some details about the experience with her fans. On Instagram, she was very thankful for the medical attention she received. Milano stressed that the illness was no hoax as she described having certain symptoms for four months.

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE.”

“After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)”

