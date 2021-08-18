Alyssa Milano In Car Accident After Uncle Suffers Possible Heart Attack

✖

Alyssa Milano has been involved in a car accident after her uncle suffered a possible heart attack. Mitch Carp, the family member in question, was driving in West Los Angeles on the highway according to TMZ. California Highway Patrol actually says that the actress was uninjured and left the scene with her husband Dave Bugliari. Carp and Milano were traveling in a Ford Edge traveling south on the 405 freeway. While in the #2 lane, her uncle began to “have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack)” according to CHP. When the episode began, the SUV veered out of lane and collided with a Black SUV. The people in the other vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived. It was a scary situation as the actress reported noticed that her uncle was unconscious before she “felt an impact to the right side” of the car. Luckily, the report says that Milano managed to “bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane. If that was not enough, apparently, some bystander happened to leap into action to help keep the actress and her uncle out of harm’s way.

We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions. It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021

Also, Milano quickly administered CPR to her uncle until first responders arrived. This greatly improved his chances of survival. Both Los Angles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department units took over the medical duties before the actress was deemed well enough to go home. She actually tweeted about her experience for her followers. But, there was no direct acknowledgement of everything that had transpired.

“We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions,” she wrote. “It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”

It’s been a whirlwind two years for the Charmed star. In 2020, she revealed to her fans that she had contracted COVID-19 at some point. Then, Milano took aim at the testing protocols in the United States.

"I basically had every COVID symptom," Milano said on Instagram. "At the very end of March, I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers."

