Alyssa Milano Considering Running For Congress

Actress, activist, and comic book creator Alyssa Milano is apparently officially considering a run for Congress. In a recent interview (via The Hill), Milano openly stated that “I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock (R). I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District. I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue." This more aggressive stance from Alyssa Milano on breaking into politics isn't going to come as any kind of surprise - in fact, a lot of people will probably think it's long overdue if anything.

In her longer statement, Milano makes it clear that she knows the political challenges that are in front of her: "It's going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I'm considering it. I'm basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community."

And of course, there's the question of what would happen to Milano's career as a content creator and entertainer, should she go into politics: “Before I run, obviously I can’t do both at the same time. So it’s just really going to be about timing.”

Alyssa Milano has been one of the most visible Hollywood celebrities to make a push into social activism. The actress had a long history of using her celebrity for activism (going back to supporting young AIDS patient Ryan White in the late '80s). However, Milano became a global icon (and lightning rod) when she had a central hand in re-sparking the "Me Too" movement in 2017. Milano made reference to the sexual assault survivor movement started by Tarana Burke in sa tweet urging assault survivors to identify themselves without having to share their stories. The resulting outpouring of response from women all over the world started an entire movement, which Milano certainly helped to propel. She became increasingly vocal and involved in political matters during the presidency of Donald Trump - a path that has now evolved into her participating in the political discourse from the front line.

On the entertainment side of things, Alyssa Milano has been a bit more sparing with the roles she takes - although recent rumors pointed to her returning to star in a new Who's The Boss reboot. That series would reportedly follow Milano's Samantha Micelli, who is "now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in."