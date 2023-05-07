Annie's Teams Up With Disney For Limited-Edition The Little Mermaid Snacks

In Disney's animated classic The Little Mermaid, all Ariel wants is to be part of the human world and now, in celebration of the upcoming live-action adaptation of the iconic film, Annie's has teamed up with Disney's The Little Mermaid for a new promotion featuring one of the best ways to be part of the magic: snacks. Annie's has launched new, exclusive The Little Mermaid inspired packaging on some of their favorite offerings — Mac and Cheese, Bunny Grahams, and Cheddar Bunnies — each including a special code for tickets to the film in partnership with Fandango.

The collection features special packaging highlighting Halle Bailey's Ariel and each box features a code that lets customers get a ticket to see The Little Mermaid in theaters for just $13 with the purchase of three or more participating products. The full lineup of products includes Annie's Mac & Cheese (Classic, Shells & White Cheddar, and Shells & Real Aged Cheddar), Annie's Organic Bunny Grahams (including Honey, Birthday Cake, and Friends — which includes Chocolate Chip, Chocolate, and Honey flavors), and Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies. The products are on store shelves now.

What is The Little Mermaid live-action remake about?

The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

How The Little Mermaid Handles Underwater Singing

According to a recent interview with The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall, the answer was pretty straightforward.

"How do you begin creating an underwater musical?" Marshall explained in a recent interview with Empire. "It's never been done before. That fear ignited something in me."

"We introduce the singing underwater," Marshall continued. "It's very delicate, how you introduce song. It's in this surreal world. We open the film above water, and then we go into this other world, and you accept those things immediately. You have to create the rules of how it works."

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26th. Annie's The Little Mermaid limited edition pastas and snacks are on sale now.