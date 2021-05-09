Disneyland Resort Reveals Avengers Campus Cast Costumes Inspired by Marvel Superheroes

The Disneyland Resort reveals the first look at the all-new Avengers Campus cast costumes inspired by Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Disney cast members recruiting guests to the Campus — Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite, and Safeguard — are Campus Representatives dressed in costumes themed to heroic addresses hosted by Earth's mightiest heroes. Locations inspired by Marvel Studios film franchises like Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Avengers each have a unique style designed to immerse guests in a land where, in true Marvel fashion, it's all connected by a story that unfolds across attractions, characters, food, and merchandise.

"Our cast members play a unique part in the guest experience," said Joe Kucharski, senior costume designer (via the Disney Parks Blog). "These costumes are designed to help them embody their role in this epic story."

Cast costumes were designed to be cool and comfortable while playing a role in the storytelling of the land, where the Avengers assemble to discover, recruit, and train the next generation of heroes. Campus Representatives who will help you sling webs with Spider-Man at the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction and nearby shop WEB Suppliers will wear costumes that feature "modern, techy emblems and materials made of lightweight, breathable fabrics with stretch for movement and flexibility," Disney says.

Guests grabbing a "small" bite at the Pym Test Kitchen will be served by Campus Representatives whose outfits include a Pym pocket protector, lab coat, hat, and tie, representing the research chefs using Pym Particles to create foods at unusual scales. The eatery, inspired by Ant-Man and the Wasp, also features epic-sized decor made possible by Hank Pym's shrink and grow technology.

Outside Avengers Headquarters, where Captain America, Black Widow, and Black Panther will battle their enemy Taskmaster on the ramparts of the building, Campus Representatives are dressed in "cargo bottoms, a training shirt and a tactical-inspired vest that are comfortable, lightweight and breathable." At the history-rich Ancient Sanctum that glows with mystical energies sometimes conjured up by Doctor Strange, Campus Representatives are clad in layered pieces made with "rich textures and sewing techniques" befitting any Master of the Mystic Arts.

Avengers Campus is the only land where guests will find tasty treats inspired by The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchises. Shawarma Palace, a New York City-inspired (and Easter egg-filled) food cart for heroes on the go, is where Campus Representatives wearing colorful aprons sell Shawarma-inspired snacks worthy of the mightiest Avengers. Guests seeking more cosmic flavors can visit Terran Treats just outside the Guardians on the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction to collect colorful treats inspired by the six Infinity Stones, courtesy of Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. the Collector.

Avengers Campus opens June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort in California.