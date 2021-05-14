Avengers Campus: Disney CEO Calls Marvel Attractions "Truly Phenomenal”

✖

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the Marvel attractions soon to open inside Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort are "truly phenomenal." The all-new land, opening June 4 at Disney California Adventure park, is inspired by the films and the storytelling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with the first-of-its-kind WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure ride, where superhero recruits can sling webs like Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland), Marvel-themed offerings include the Pym Test Kitchen, an epic eatery inspired by Ant-Man and the Wasp, a magical and mystifying Doctor Strange experience, and a live superhero spectacular that sees some of your favorite Avengers spring into action against the villain Taskmaster on Avengers HQ.

"Despite the pandemic, we continue to make progress on a number of highly anticipated projects at our parks around the world, including the all-new Avengers Campus, set to open at Disney California adventure June 4," Chapek said during The Walt Disney Company's Second Quarter financial results conference call on Thursday. "I had a chance to visit recently and the attractions are truly phenomenal."

Rides that will be open to guests when Avengers Campus is ready for action on June 4 include WEB SLINGERS, an interactive family-friendly adventure about wrangling and webbing up Spider-Man's buggy Spider-Bots, and Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, a pre-existing thrill ride "dropping in" from the nearby Hollywood Land to Avengers Campus.

"This is where we truly get to step up and answer the call and become heroes, and join Spider-Man on an action-packed adventure where you actually get to sling webs just like Spider-Man," Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering, said about WEB SLINGERS during an Avengers Campus preview attended by ComicBook.com in 2020. "This is an attraction that's for the entire family. There's no height requirement on this. This is something where guests of all ages get to live out that epic action, which is wonderful."

The first Disney ride-through attraction featuring Spider-Man allows Campus recruits to thwip webs just like the web-swinger. Emulating the abilities of Spider-Man's wrist-mounted Web-Shooters, riders simply have to reach out and, with the flick of the hand, web up the unruly Spider-Bots — an amazing feat made possible by a gesture recognition system built into every Spidey-themed WEB Slinger vehicle.

"60 times a second we are able to determine where a guest's head is, their shoulders, their elbows, and even their wrists," Strong explained during a demonstration of the new ride. "We're able to track the motion of your body so that when you reach out and sling a web, since we know where your eyes are and we know where your hands are, we can render a virtual web coming right out of the palm of your hand, right out of your virtual Web-Shooters and into a virtual world."

The Disneyland Resort recently unveiled cast costumes worn by Disney Cast Members — named Campus Representatives inside the land — which are inspired by Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Disney also revealed a new look inside the land, showing off the Campus' MCU-inspired and themed architecture and decor.