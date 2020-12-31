Avengers Star Josh Brolin Explains His Daughter's Unique Name

✖

Avengers star Josh Brolin explained his newest daughter’s rather usual name. Christmas this year was extra special for the family as he and Kathryn welcomed in Chapel Grace Brolin. In a post on Instagram, the actor highlighted how the couple landed on the very festive name. When you are calling your daughter a “little Christmas angel,” it’s not hard to see why chapel was in consideration. But, for he and Kathryn, locations like that hold a special meaning and they felt the little one brought that kind of peace. They’re just so excited to be adding to their growing family. 2020 has been pretty brutal, but there are all these little bright spots along the way.

“Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks,” Brolin wrote. “Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt.”

The Thanos actor has really relished the time he’s spent with his family this year in quarantine. Like most of us, the Avengers star had to hang out at home and social distancing. However, performers at that level rarely get a chance to hang out for extended periods like this, so it was a chance to actually enjoy that time with his young family.

Brolin explained his decision to take it easy with Team Deakins podcast. "I turned down quite a bit of those things and again people were like ‘money!' When I said yes to Avengers it was a small thing. It was basically a cameo, so there was not a lot of money involved," Brolin said. "So that wasn't the reason. But when they came to me they gave me a big bible. I loved that it was all [of them]. If it had been one of the Avengers -- and I don't mean this, I probably shouldn't say this but I'm just gonna say it -- I probably wouldn't have done it. But the fact that it was all the Avengers against this one guy. I liked that aspect of it."

