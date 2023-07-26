Disneyland Sets Fantasmic Return Date Without Maleficent Dragon After Fire

Fantasmic! returns to the Disneyland Resort with "exciting new magic" next year — but the nighttime show will be without the Maleficent dragon that caught fire during a performance in April. Months after Disney Parks temporarily suspended fire effects at select shows and entertainment experiences across all its theme parks worldwide "out of an abundance of caution," Disney says Fantasmic! performances will remain paused until the show returns in "spring 2024." But the 45-foot tall, fire-breathing dragon, inspired by a climactic sequence in 1959's Sleeping Beauty, won't be towering over the Rivers of America.

"Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests," a Disneyland spokesperson said in a statement. "With that in mind, we are planning the return of Fantasmic! with exciting new magic in spring 2024. As teams continue work on the show, we have launched nightly entertainment on the Rivers of America this summer and we are working on even more exciting entertainment offerings for our guests later this year."

(Photo: Joshua Sudock)

Fantasmic! has performed nearly 11,000 shows it opened in 1992 at Disneyland, with the dragon that malfunctioned operating since 2009. An alternate "B-mode" version of the show projects Maleficent's dragon form onto water when the physical prop is unavailable.

"During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon prop caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island," a Disney spokesperson said in April. "Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland Park's Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland Park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance."

In the original show, during Mickey Mouse's climactic showdown with the mistress of evil, Maleficent rises to a height of 45 feet in 17 seconds before transforming into a dragon. Fully animated with a three-dimensional design that replicates Maleficent's dragon form in Walt Disney's animated classic Sleeping Beauty, the 45-foot tall, 28-feet wide, 18,000-pound dragon breathes flames to light the Rivers of America on fire for 25 seconds.

At Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, a fire-breathing Maleficent dragon float in the daytime Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade similarly burst into flame during a live performance in May 2018.