Barbie Star America Ferrera is Open to an Ugly Betty Reunion

It's been more than a decade since Ugly Betty ended its four season run on ABC, but star America Ferrera says that she would do a reunion of the series "in a heartbeat". Speaking with Entertainment Tonight (via People), Ferrera said that she thinks that the show's cast would be very interested in coming together for Ugly Betty again as well as that her role as Betty Suarez is one that she remains very proud of.

"I think there has been like a deep desire there for a long time, because our Ugly Betty family is so close, and so we love each other so much," Ferrera said. "I think we'd all come back in a heartbeat. You know, I don't know! It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground. Maybe we'll figure it out."

She added, "Betty is my heart. I would be thrilled [to play her again]."

What Is Ugly Betty About?

Created by Silvio Horta, Ugly Betty is based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea. The series debuted on September 28, 2006, on ABC and ran for four seasons and 85 episodes through April 14, 2010. The series stars Ferrera as Betty Suarez, a young woman who, despite a decided lack of style, ends up with a job at a prestigious fashion magazine. The series also stars Eric Mabius, Vanessa Williams, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Becki Newton, Michael Urie, Ashley Jensen, Rebecca Romijn, and Judith Light.

Sadly, while there is interest in an Ugly Betty reunion, if one were to manifest it would be without Horta. Horta passed away in January 2020 at the age of 45.

Ugly Betty Is Finding New Audiences Thanks to Streaming

While an Ugly Betty reunion isn't currently in the works, the series is finding a whole new audience in recent years due to streaming. Salma Hayek recently took to Instagram with a throwback photo of herself with Ferrera from the series, reflecting on new fans finding the series as well as praising Ferrera.

"I am so excited that a new generation is discovering Ugly Betty," she wrote in part. "It was groundbreaking at its time and has remained relevant throughout all these years. America, I'm so proud of all your accomplishments; we couldn't have done it without such a great cast."

Would you like to see an Ugly Betty reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.