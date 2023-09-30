Batgirl Movie Extra Suing Warner Bros.

An extra on the shelved Batgirl movie is suing Warner Bros. According to The Sun (via Deadline), film extra Cristina Stanovici is suing the studio over severe injuries she suffered in an incident while making the film in Glasgow. Stanovici was struck by a speeding motorbike on the film's set while posing as a bystander during a late-night scene and suffered multiple injuries, including a broken thigh, shin, hip, pelvis, and thumb as well as a gash to her head. According to Stanovici, the injuries were so severe that she continues to have issue and will need further surgeries and that she feels like it would have been "easier" if she had simply died.

"My leg still hurts and is weak. Not to mention it's deformed, which adds to my trauma," she said. "This leg will need another one or two surgeries but it will never be the same again. The recovery was and is horrendous. I am still in pain every single day, every single step. People might think it's just a broken leg. No, it's a tragedy. Your body is wrecked and your mind follows. Many people, including me, who go through this and think it would have been easier if they had died."

Stanovici also said that she nearly died from the injuries, which were so severe even her medical team wasn't sure she was going to make it.

"To hear the anesthesiologist say, 'we had our fingers crossed for you' really sends a chill down your spin," she said. "The surgeon told me it was one of the worst cases he had seen in his eight years at the hospital. [The camera-carrying motorbike] hit me from the right side and I went flying in the air. I started screaming to get the attention of the paramedics as I remembered seeing an ambulance on site in the previous days. I lay there for almost an hour while they checked me and stabilized me."

She added, "Unfortunately, I didn't lose my consciousness. The memory will forever traumatize me… I broke a lot of bones… [The surgery] lasted more than five hours, I had five blood transfusions and I almost died."

What Happened With Batgirl?

Last August, Warner Bos. Discovery announced that the Leslie Grace-starring Batgirl movie would not only not be released on then HBO Max, but the film would be shelved entirely despite being well into post-production as part of a "strategic shift" for the company. The film was one of a several projects that was shelved in exchange for tax write-downs for the company.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement when the cancellation was first confirmed. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Batgirl Directors Were "Sad" After Watching The Flash

Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi recently said that watching the latest DC live-action release, The Flash, left him with a renewed sense of sadness about Batgirl's fate.

"We watched it and we were sad," Adil told recently told Insider of The Flash. "We love director Andy Muschietti and his sister Barbara, who produced the movie. But when we watched it, we felt we could have been part of the whole thing."

"We didn't get the chance to show Batgirl to the world and let the audience judge for themselves," he continued. "Because the audience really is our ultimate boss and should be the deciders of if something is good or bad, or if something should be seen or not."

