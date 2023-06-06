Batgirl Movie Could Be Released "One Day" Star Says

The DC world made headlines last year with the cancelation of Batgirl, a live-action blockbuster that was poised to be exclusively released on Max. The blockbuster film was led by Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, and many fans are still lamenting the fact that we have yet to see her portrayal onscreen. But based on a recent interview with Grace, it sounds like it might not be entirely impossible for Batgirl to see the light of day. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grace teased that "maybe" Batgirl will eventually be released, but that the journey of the film's trajectory has taught her a meaningful life lesson nonetheless.

"Maybe one day the movie will be seen," Grace revealed. "This experience has shown me that sometimes certain things happen in order for you to feel the importance and the value of your own voice. So I'm definitely keeping that in mind for the future."

"Something that's important within this conversation of representation — Latino representation in film and TV — is more than being seen in a specific light whenever we play a role," Grace said elsewhere in the interview. "It's very important that when we're playing roles that are specifically Latino, that they're nuanced and that they have detail when it's merited... But I also think that just existing, having the right to just play a role and exist like any other actor has the privilege to do, is so important. And in this case, I had the opportunity to do that as a superhero and exist in this space and be where I'm from and look how I look and speak how I speak and bring that value, for whatever it's worth, to the story of Batgirl and Barbara Gordon.... There are more roles ahead. I'm grateful that I got to have that experience and I get to still speak on it."

Why was Batgirl cancelled?

Batgirl would have starred Grace as Barbara Gordon, with directing from Ms. Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and a script by Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson. The film would have also shown JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Also joining the cast was Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement when the cancellation was first confirmed. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

