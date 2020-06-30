Spider-Man Takes on Batman in Insane Musical Battle
The Marvel versus DC debate has reached its biggest deadlock yet. Thanks to Twitter icon Rex Chapman, the internet is arguing which library of characters is better, yet again. This time around, the debate is due to a mega-viral video showing two musicians dressed up as Batman and Spider-Man. As Batman tries his darnedest to strum along, Spider-Man quickly rolls into the scene on a unicycle while playing a flaming bagpipe.
The internet is undefeated...🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WygnqtHu1U— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 30, 2020
This battle has to go to Spidey, right? Judging by the comments posted with the video, this was taken in Portland, Oregon, and is a relatively common sight amongst residents.
Luckily for both characters involved, they both have movies in active development. Spidey, of course, is set to appear in Spider-Man 3 from Marvel Studios, a threequel reportedly set to start filming in a matter of months. As for the Caped Crusader, he'll be played by Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman, a film that was actively in principal photography before being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
See what comic fans are saying about the video below.
Throwing Hands
Hi Batman
Unicycling bagpipe-playing Spidey is great, but the woman calling out "Hi Batman" deserves a little appreciation.— Lily's Home (@LilyMarsWrites) June 30, 2020
With Great Power...
Spiderman wants it more. Simple as that.— Wildhorses2476 (@Wildhorses2476) June 30, 2020
Amalgam
You can’t just merge DC and Marvel like that!— Domestic Short Hair King 🐯 (@sprinkles19025) June 30, 2020
Ultimate Easter Egg
I've watched this 100 times and just now see him shoot web at Batman— BAHDTASTIC1 (@DegaustKirk) June 30, 2020
Sad Boi
Tough Times
Damn even they lost their jobs— Brad Gordon (@DFSBradGordon) June 30, 2020
Marvel Wins
Marvel beats DC again.— Seán MD 20/20 2020 (@ShockerdyermomR) June 30, 2020
Hey This Is a Drug-Free Zone
Marvel on acid.— Ray Sharradh (@RaySharradh) June 30, 2020
Best Thing
This is easily the best thing I'll see on Twitter all day.— KellybeeHTX (@KellybeeHTX) June 30, 2020
