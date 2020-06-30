Spider-Man Takes on Batman in Insane Musical Battle

The Marvel versus DC debate has reached its biggest deadlock yet. Thanks to Twitter icon Rex Chapman, the internet is arguing which library of characters is better, yet again. This time around, the debate is due to a mega-viral video showing two musicians dressed up as Batman and Spider-Man. As Batman tries his darnedest to strum along, Spider-Man quickly rolls into the scene on a unicycle while playing a flaming bagpipe.

This battle has to go to Spidey, right? Judging by the comments posted with the video, this was taken in Portland, Oregon, and is a relatively common sight amongst residents.

Luckily for both characters involved, they both have movies in active development. Spidey, of course, is set to appear in Spider-Man 3 from Marvel Studios, a threequel reportedly set to start filming in a matter of months. As for the Caped Crusader, he'll be played by Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman, a film that was actively in principal photography before being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See what comic fans are saying about the video below.