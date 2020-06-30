Spider-Man Takes on Batman in Insane Musical Battle

By Adam Barnhardt

The Marvel versus DC debate has reached its biggest deadlock yet. Thanks to Twitter icon Rex Chapman, the internet is arguing which library of characters is better, yet again. This time around, the debate is due to a mega-viral video showing two musicians dressed up as Batman and Spider-Man. As Batman tries his darnedest to strum along, Spider-Man quickly rolls into the scene on a unicycle while playing a flaming bagpipe.

This battle has to go to Spidey, right? Judging by the comments posted with the video, this was taken in Portland, Oregon, and is a relatively common sight amongst residents.

Luckily for both characters involved, they both have movies in active development. Spidey, of course, is set to appear in Spider-Man 3 from Marvel Studios, a threequel reportedly set to start filming in a matter of months. As for the Caped Crusader, he'll be played by Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman, a film that was actively in principal photography before being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See what comic fans are saying about the video below.

Throwing Hands

prevnext

Hi Batman

prevnext

With Great Power...

prevnext

Amalgam

prevnext

Ultimate Easter Egg

prevnext

Sad Boi

prevnext

Tough Times

prevnext

Marvel Wins

prevnext

Hey This Is a Drug-Free Zone

prevnext

Best Thing

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of