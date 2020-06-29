Spider-Man 3: Possible Casting Report Confirms September Production Start

✖

Should things stay on course, Marvel Studios and Sony plan on starting production on Spider-Man 3 sooner or later. Though the Tom Holland vehicle was originally set to kickstart principal photography in a matter of weeks, a new casting grid making its way through the internet suggests the studios plan on kickstarting this September instead. Furthermore, the same grid confirms the previous reporting of ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis as the movie will film at locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Iceland.

Unlike many other grids of the same type, little else is available about the movie as it completely lacks a cast, character descriptions, and storyline. Earlier this month, it was reported Sony was looking to start Uncharted in July and get the filming entirely done before Spider-Man star Tom Holland shifted over to the threequel. Those reports remain unconfirmed as of this writing.

Though virtually nothing is known about the movie, many were hoping Holland's Peter Parker would call up the services of one Matt Murdock/Daredevil as he's sure to need some legal help after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home unfolded. If Murdock does appear, Charlie Cox himself previously told us it wouldn't be with his version of the character.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us earlier this year. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he added. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

Cox appeared as the Man Without Fear in three seasons of the acclaimed series on Netflix. Though that series was sent to the chopping block by the streamer, Marvel Studios will be able to use those characters once again later this year.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on November 5th, 2021.

