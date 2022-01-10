Betty White Cause of Death Revealed

Days after news of Betty White’s passing, a cause of death has been revealed. According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, White passed away due to complications of a stroke she had suffered six days prior. The official cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident, meaning she lost blood flow to a part of her brain, which resulted in brain damage.

The tabloid goes on to say she was “alert and coherent” after her stroke and died peacefully in her sleep on December 31st. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on January 17th.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE at the time. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White was born in Illinois and got her start in Hollywood by hosting a handful of various game shows. She had stints on Password, Match Game, Tattletales, To Tell the Truth, The Hollywood Squares, and The $25,000 Pyramid. From there, she was cast as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore show, a role that’d net her multiple Emmy Awards. Fast forward to 1985 and White joined the cast of The Golden Girls, one of the most popular jobs of her career.

In the piece celebrating her 100th birthday, White was asked for the key to her longevity, to which she replied, “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.”

