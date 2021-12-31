Betty White Fans Mourn the Passing of the Golden Girls Star

Actor Betty White proved the rare concept that the older a performer got, the more fans they earned and the sharper their sense of humor became, leaving fans devastated to learn that she passed away today at the age of 99. Getting her start as a radio personality back in the ’40s before jumping over to television as a frequent host and game-show personality, White was earning acclaim when her career was in its relative infancy. In the ’70s, White earned multiple Emmy Awards for her role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, while her performance in The Golden Girls would arguably be the defining performance of her career.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas shared with PEOPLE. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see fans sharing their love for the late actor.

Assistant Ryan Reynolds

https://twitter.com/MrAhmednurAli/status/1477002316196757512

“Live With It.”

https://twitter.com/britttbanks/status/1477005238469111811

“Incredible Person, Life, and Career”

https://twitter.com/MommaDCI/status/1477002172411920389

Transcendent

https://twitter.com/cmclymer/status/1476997406810120211

Hilarious News Anchor

https://twitter.com/NtiAning/status/1476999114923679752

“Kindness and Consideration”

https://twitter.com/JonErlichman/status/1476999245928542212

How Lucky

https://twitter.com/erikabromley/status/1477005009019617281

Golden Gridiron

https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1477003487212888065

One of the Funniest

https://twitter.com/RyanSchocket/status/1476998091622563844

Icon and Legend