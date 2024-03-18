Boy Meets World Cast Announces Documentary

Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle are filming a documentary. Over the weekend at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, the stars of the beloved ABC sitcom announced during the show's panel — which also featured Trina McGee, William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, Betsy Randle, and William Russ, that they are taking on the new project, which will include footage from the making of their Pod Meets World podcast.

"We aren't even sure if it's ever gonna go anywhere or not. We're not necessarily intending on doing anything with it. But like Bon [Bonnie Bartlett Daniels] mentioned, this has been such an amazing group of people that we have been able to stay in touch with for all this time," Fishel said (via Deadline). "It really kicked into high gear last year when we started the podcast and we started doing some live shows. So, at some point, Rider, the creator of the idea of the podcast, also said to us, 'Do you think we should record any of this and do like a documentary of the experiences?

Fishel went on to explain that they have footage of themselves on the show but not much in terms of behind-the-scenes and that the idea behind filming things now is to have it to relive years down the line, even if it never becomes something bigger — and that they've already started filming.

"So, we have a little film crew here who have been interviewing fans at our lives shows who's here with us this weekend. And, you know, went to dinner with all of us last night," she said. "Even if we never air it anywhere, it's just for us. But yeah, we're really excited about it."

Boy Meets World Stars Say Co-Star Ben Savage "Ghosted" Them

While nearly all of the Boy Meets World cast reunited at 90s Con this weekend, there's one cast member that wasn't there, Ben Savage. Last year, Fishel, Strong, and Friedle opened up about why Savage hasn't been a part of the podcast despite being one of the main stars of the series, explaining that Savage had made it clear he didn't want to be a part of it — and that he later disappeared from their lives entirely.

"He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day," Friedle said. "We didn't have a fight. There's no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day and decided 'I don't want this person in my life anymore.' I finally sent a text saying, 'I've known you for 30 years, what's going on?' I said, 'I'm gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.' That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day."

Friedle says he ultimately stopped after his wife intervened, suggesting that it was obvious Savage didn't want him in his life. Fishel, however remained somewhat optimistic that whatever the estrangement is between the trio and Savage, it may not be permanent.

"If there's anything this podcast has taught me, it's that everyone is on their own journey and having their own experiences that can be perceived many different ways, depending on your POV. Speaking for myself, Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what's best for him. I don't think this is the end of our story — but time will tell."

What is Boy Meets World About?

Boy Meets World ran for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000 on ABC. The series followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his friends and family as he grows through childhood to adulthood, chronicling his everyday life. The series also starred William Daniels, Friedle, Lily Nicksay, Betsy Randle William Russ, Strong, and Fishel. The series got a follow up series in 2014 with a similar premise, Girl Meets World, this time following the life of Cory's daughter, Riley.