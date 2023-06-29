Boy Meets World Cast Say Star Ben Savage "Ghosted" Them, Haven't Spoken in Years

Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle say that former co-star Ben Savage 'ghosted" them after three decades of friendship, noting that the actor has "kind of disappeared" from their lives and that they haven't heard from Savage in three years — and they don't know why.

In a recent sit down with Variety, Fishel, Strong, and Friedle — who currently host the podcast Pod Meets World together — explained that Savage made it clear that he didn't want to be part of the podcast, but then about three years ago, after the birth of Fishel's son, Savage disappeared from their lives, despite Friedle's attempts to make contact.

"He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day," Friedle said. "We didn't have a fight. There's no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day and decided 'I don't want this person in my life anymore.' I finally sent a text saying, 'I've known you for 30 years, what's going on?' I said, 'I'm gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.' That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day."

Friedle says he ultimately stopped after his wife intervened, suggesting that it was obvious Savage didn't want him in his life. Fishel, however remained somewhat optimistic that whatever the estrangement is between the trio and Savage, it may not be permanent.

"If there's anything this podcast has taught me, it's that everyone is on their own journey and having their own experiences that can be perceived many different ways, depending on your POV. Speaking for myself, Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what's best for him. I don't think this is the end of our story — but time will tell."

Ben Savage is Running for Congress

Back in January, Savage filed paperwork to run for the House of Representatives representing California's 30th District, a seat currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff who is retiring to run for United States Senate. Savage previously attempted to run for Los Angeles City Council in 2022, failing to secure a position in that election. He also has previously interned for Senator Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania while he was a student at Stanford University in 2003.