Boy Meets World: Danielle Fishel Was Worried Retrospective Podcast Would "Ruin the Show"

In 2022, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong launched Pod Meets World, a podcast devoted to rewatching their iconic 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World in which they interview actors and producers involved with the series as well as share their own, behind-the-scenes memories. The podcast has been a favorite among fans, but according to Fishel, when the actors first started the project they were worried it might ruin the beloved ABC sitcom for fans.

"We were worried we might ruin the show" Fishel told People (via Entertainment Weekly). "We didn't want our criticisms or our critiques or our experiences to in any way change what your opinion of the show is. They're just our honest opinions and we can't do it if we're not going to be honest."

Fishel went on to explain that the podcast has ended up reminding her what a special time making Boy Meets World was in her life as well as reminded her of some of the series' stories as well.

"I was just left with one overarching feeling about the whole experience as opposed to the show and what its values were, or what its key points were, or how good it was," Fishel said. "And so now, getting to watch it, I'm like, 'Man, it's a really good show and what a great experience we had.'"

What is Boy Meets World About?

Boy Meets World ran for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000 on ABC. The series followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his friends and family as he grows through childhood to adulthood, chronicling his everyday life. The series also starred William Daniels, Friedle, Lily Nicksay, Betsy Randle William Russ, Strong, and Fishel. The series got a follow up series in 2014 with a similar premise, Girl Meets World, this time following the life of Cory's daughter, Riley.

Boy Meets World Stars Say Been Savage "Ghosted" Them

Earlier this year, Fishel, strong, and Friedle opened up about why Savage wasn't a part of the podcast despite being one of the series' main stairs and explained that Savage made it clear that he didn't want to be part of the podcast, but then about three years ago, after the birth of Fishel's son, Savage disappeared from their lives, despite Friedle's attempts to make contact.

"He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day," Friedle said. "We didn't have a fight. There's no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day and decided 'I don't want this person in my life anymore.' I finally sent a text saying, 'I've known you for 30 years, what's going on?' I said, 'I'm gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.' That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day."

Friedle says he ultimately stopped after his wife intervened, suggesting that it was obvious Savage didn't want him in his life. Fishel, however remained somewhat optimistic that whatever the estrangement is between the trio and Savage, it may not be permanent.

"If there's anything this podcast has taught me, it's that everyone is on their own journey and having their own experiences that can be perceived many different ways, depending on your POV. Speaking for myself, Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what's best for him. I don't think this is the end of our story — but time will tell."