Buffalo Wild Wings: How to Get Free Wings for the Super Bowl

Now that Super Bowl LVII is set and the Philadelphia Eagles will soon take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the annual NFL Championship, Buffalo Wild Wings has announced the return of its annual giveaway. For the fifth straight the year, the popular wing joint hopes to giveaway free wings again—with a catch.

Should Super Bowl LVII go into overtime, the chain will give anyone who walks through the door an order of six bone-in wings. If the game is tied at the end of regulation and the giveaway is activated, wing-eaters can get the wings only from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on Monday, February 27th.

Unfortunately for those chomping at the bit for some free wings, the odds are stacked against you. In the history of the Super Bowl, it's only gone into overtime a single time. That overtime came six years as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons met in Super Bowl 51. After falling behind 28-3 early in the game, the Patriots came up to not only tie the game, but win in overtime.

Still, the Buffalo Wild Wings crew thinks the odds may be higher this season given the above-average amount of overtime games during the regular season. "Last season saw an instant playoff classic, which created the groundswell of support for the new overtime rules, as well as a three-point finish in the Big Game," the chain said in a press release. "This season has seen more than its fair share of overtimes with 20 games going more than 60 minutes – so far. Five of the last eight years have featured at least one playoff matchup that went to OT, including the Big Game in 2017."

Even if the free wing deal isn't activated, chicken wings are one of the most-consumed foods on Super Bowl Sunday. According to the National Chicken Council, an estimated 1.42 billion wings are consumed on the day every year.