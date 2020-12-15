Burger King Encourages Followers to Buy Food From Mom and Pop Restaurants

✖

As coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in many places around the globe, Burger King is trying to convince burger fiends to get more takeout from mom and pop restaurants as more and more lockdowns get put into place. Burger King UK shared a tweet with its followers Monday afternoon shortly after news surfaced London would be upgraded into the most-restrictive "Tier Three" lockdown. As a result, the burger joint told its fans to buy food from smaller restaurants as an attempt to help them through any further shutdowns. Not just that, but the chain is allowing independent restaurants to use its massive social media for extended reach in an attempt to promote their restaurants.

"There's Roti King, Sultan's palace, Tayyab's, Eco, Dumplings Legends, Ochi's, Damak, Platzki..." the account tweeted. "In short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper. As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, it's clear independent restaurants need all our support."

They need you more than ever! pic.twitter.com/Nol9sbjK0b — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) December 14, 2020

Burger King's statement added, "So, we've decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram vailable to all these restaurants. Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free. Friends from the hospitality industry: if you want us to share your signature dish on Instagram, post it with #WhopperAndFriends."

The same account pulled a similar move earlier this year, convincing its followers to also order from its direct competitors like McDonald's, KFC, Subway, Taco Bell, and more.

"Order from McDonald's," @BurgerKingUK said in November. "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this. Just like we never thought we'd be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Leon...or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast)."

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

Cover photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images