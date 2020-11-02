Burger King Encourages People to Buy McDonald's and Taco Bell

✖

Late last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented a national lockdown for the United Kingdom, shuttering all non-essentially business until the beginning of December, including bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and the like. Days after the lockdown has gone into effect, the social media accounts of Burger King UK are encouraging fast-food fiends to order food from any food establishments they can, even those who serve as direct competitors to the burger joint.

"Order from McDonald's," @BurgerKingUK said on Twitter Monday morning. "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this. Just like we never thought we'd be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Leon...or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast)."

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

The statement added, "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing."

Since first implementing the lockdown — the second of 2020 for the UK — Johnson has said he and his team previously considered every alternative.

"Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave," a statement the BBC obtained from the prime minister reads. "Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level."

Per numbers distributed by Johns Hopkins University, over 1.05 million COVID cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom, attributing to 46,853 deaths. In comparison, the United Sates has tallied 9.28 million cases of COVID-19 through Sunday, with the virus attributed in upwards of 231,000 deaths.

Cover photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images