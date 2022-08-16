Capri Sun Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

Capri Suns are facing a recall after a batch of the juice drink was contaminated. Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary pulling of 5,760 cases of their Wild Cherry flavor. In a release, the company says that there were cases that got filled partially with diluted cleaning solution. (The plants use that solution to keep food processing equipment running at optimal capacity.) For those worried, it it important to point out that this only affects the Wild Cherry flavor. At this time, Kraft Heinz has narrowed it down to just that variation. (A grateful nation of Pacific Cooler enthusiasts breathe a sigh of relief.) In addition to the flavor, the corporation also specified that the "Best When Used By" date on all the affected packages is June 25, 2023. Specifically this UPC on the carton: "0 87684001004". And this one on the case itself: "876840040900" So, there's a bit of information out there for parents who might be concerned before grabbing their kids' lunch materials this week.

Kraft Heinz addresses how they figured out about the mixup, "The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation."

"Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased," they continued. "Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement."

Not too long ago, the brand made the choice to lower the sugar content in Capri Suns. They opted to use Monk Juice concentrate instead of sugar for sweetening certain flavors of the juice drink. Using the concentrate lowers the sugar content of each serving by 40%.

"Sugar, especially in the beverage category, is a major pain point for parents," said Erica Watkins, Associate Brand Director for the Capri Sun brand at Kraft Heinz. "As a category leader and kids #1 favorite juice drink, it was critical that the renovation meet our brand's size and scale without compromising either our iconic taste or our commitment to using all natural ingredients."

"The Kraft Heinz Company, which licenses the Capri Sun brand in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, spent several years perfecting the reformulation to achieve a significant decrease in sugar while maintaining the iconic, delicious taste that earned Capri Sun the title of kids' #1 favorite juice drink," the company added. "Still with great taste kids love, the major unlock was using monk fruit concentrate, a natural sweetener that is gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry."

