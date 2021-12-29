Target Just Recalled Dangerous Christmas Decoration That’s Cutting People Up

Christmas may be over but before you put away all the holiday decor there’s one item you might not want to hang onto for next year due to concerns that it cause lacerations requiring medical attention. Target has issued an urgent recall for a decorative “Letters to Santa” mailbox sold by the big box retailer this fall due to reports that the sharp mail slot opening has caused several incidents of laceration, including some that required medical attention. According to BGR, Target sold 174,300 units of these decorative mailboxes between October 2021 and November 2021. The mailboxes were sold in the retailer’s Bullseye’s Playground department and for $5 each (or $10 for a two-pack) and came in white and red.

According to the recall, Target has received nine reports regarding the mailboxes having sharp mail slot openings and there have been reports of seven lacerations from the mailbox, three of them requiring medical attention. Consumers who purchased the mailboxes are advised to stop using them immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to send the item in for a full refund, also in the form of a Target gift card. According to the recall, a refund is the only remedy being offered for this particular product issue.

The specific items included in this recall include two unit numbers, 234-17-8556 for the Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox sold as a single unit in either white or red and 234-20-9275 for the Letters to Santa Metal Mailboxes sold as a Red & White two-pack. Each mailbox is 10 inches in height, 7 inches in width, and 3 inches in depth with the words “Letters to Santa” on the front — in white on the red mailboxes and in black on the white mailboxes. Consumers can locate the product item number on a sticker on the bottom of the single mailbox and on the packaging of the two-pack mailboxes which were sold online.

Customers can reach out to Target for additional information regarding the recall by calling 1-800-440-0680 for in-store purchases and 1-800-591-3869 for online purchases. Consumers can also visit Target’s product recall page for more information here.

