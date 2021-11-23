Urgent Kool-Aid Recall Announced

Kraft-Heinz, the maker of Kool-Aid, has announced an urgent recall on the popular drink mix due to some of the Kool-Aid items potentially containing glass or metal particles. According to BGR, Kraft-Heinz maintains that the particles do not pose a serious threat if ingested, however, the recall is in place out of an abundance of caution and consumers are being urged to check their pantries.



The specific Kool-Aid product in question is the Tropical Punch flavor with “Best When Used By” dates that fall between June 13, 2023, and October 3, 2023. The product was sold in 19 ounce, 82 ounce, and on-the-go stick sizes. However, not all products in the date range are part of the recall. Consumers should contact Kraft-Heinz to see if the UPC code on their product is included in the recall. Costco customers were notified of the recall of the product last week. Costco’s product had a “Best When Used By” date of August 31, 2023, or September 1, 2023.



According to the company, there have thus far been no reports of illness or complaints related to the recall. Additionally, Publix has issued a notice that includes Country Time Pink Lemonade, also made by Kraft-Heinz, in the recall. Per that recall notice, no other flavor varieties are impacted or included in the recall. It’s noted that this is a voluntary recall.



“We are committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards in all of our products,” Kraft Heinz director of public relations Jenna Thorton said in a statement.



Customers who have any products included in the recall are urged not to consume them but to either throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact Kraft-Heinz at 855-713-9237 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.