Chris Evans Trends on Twitter as Fans Celebrate the Marvel Star’s Birthday
Today, June 13th, marks the 39th birthday of Chris Evans. The actor known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been receiving a ton of well-wishes on social media today, including a sweet tweet from his Marvel co-star, Mark Ruffalo. Since today is Evans' day, the hashtag #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans has been trending on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, the social media site is filled with love for the actor, who is also known for Knives Out and most recently, Defending Jacob.
"Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. Also, stay engaged," Evans tweeted today. The actor included a link to petitions and places to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement. You can check out the post below:
Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. ❤️❤️
Also, stay engaged. https://t.co/1uVkiJp3xZ— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2020
Here are some of the best tweets honoring Chris Evans on his birthday...
Thanks, Cap
prevnext
Happy Birthday Cap @ChrisEvans— Jaheen Alam (@JaheenAlam3) June 12, 2020
Lots of love to you 3000 and thanks for giving us the best Captain America. Party hard 🎂🎂🎁🎁🎉🎉❤❤🥳🥳 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/rSGJUhpbXA
A Gift
prevnext
Happy Birthday @ChrisEvans !!💙— Chris Birthday Project (@cevansbdayproj) June 13, 2020
Hope you’ll like this gift we put together for you full of joy and appreciation!
We love you Chris! ✨#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans https://t.co/vofkTJFmJP
Check out the links below to support Christopher’s Haven, BLM and Yemen!
Decade Growth
prevnext
Chris Evans at the age of 19, 29, and turning before 39. His charm just totally increases along with his age. #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/SJjU2dRHdq— Chris Evans Fan (@ltsChrisEvans) June 13, 2020
Joyous Thread
prevnext
chris evans similing; a thread#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans 💌 pic.twitter.com/MdsQP6LKZr— ؘbea! bday chris (@stylesmendz) June 13, 2020
Adorable Throwback
prevnext
happy birthday to this beautiful angel 🥺💙#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/4HndtuuYIS— Happy Birthday Chris Evans 🎉🎉 (@CevansContents) June 13, 2020
Fan Art
prevnext
#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans Andy Barber 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7ejCR8xRfs— nicole ⍟ hbd Chris 💙 (@Iovingevans) June 13, 2020
Collage Win
prevnext
Happy birthday to this handsome, adorable, intelligent, gentleman, wise, kind, humble, funny, incredible actor, wonderful human being, who has the most beautiful smile and a precious heart. @ChrisEvans Wish you the best, cutie. Love you!!! 💙 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans 😘🤗🎂🎈🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/QCOUOdxlFR— Maripa Iglesias ⎊ ⧗ ⍟ (@Dra_Xtrange) June 13, 2020
"Favorite Avenger"
prevnext
Wishing a very happy birthday to @ChrisEvans— Altaf Raza (@BeingAltafRaza) June 13, 2020
All time favourite Avenger #CaptainAmerica #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/MdABDS1N8b
Well-Wishes
prevnext
Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans 💙— Meredith Miller (@MillerMeredith1) June 13, 2020
May your 39th be filled with love, laughter, family, good food, good drinks, fun with Dodger, and endless 80’s tunes.
#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/11IY1AgpuU
That Laugh
prevnext
#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans let's take a minute to appreciate this laugh, please, I love him so muchpic.twitter.com/gSuhbRcJjI— elli • happy bday chris evans (@siyooncure) June 13, 2020
Raise Your Glass
prevnext
A toast to the most beautiful man in the world#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/al0Fj81Chd— Happy Birthday Chris Evans 🎉🎉 (@CevansContents) June 13, 2020
"Dork Baby"
prevnext
I LOVE ONE (1) DORK BABY AND HIS NAME IS CHRISTOPHER ROBERT EVANS #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/UPodoMKQd0— 𝐣𝐨𝐝𝐬 | happy bday chris 🤍 (@heycapsicle) June 13, 2020
More Fan Art
prevnext
Wish you all Happiness！@chrisevans pic.twitter.com/c5EvvhUE85— いせたろ（顔なし） (@isetaro_ps) June 13, 2020
And 39 Reasons to Love Him
prev
39 reasons to love chris evans (in honour of his 39th birthday): a thread #happybirthdaychrisevans pic.twitter.com/M5ohyhvlJr— kay (@gaIaxyevans) June 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.