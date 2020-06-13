Chris Evans Trends on Twitter as Fans Celebrate the Marvel Star’s Birthday

Today, June 13th, marks the 39th birthday of Chris Evans. The actor known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been receiving a ton of well-wishes on social media today, including a sweet tweet from his Marvel co-star, Mark Ruffalo. Since today is Evans' day, the hashtag #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans has been trending on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, the social media site is filled with love for the actor, who is also known for Knives Out and most recently, Defending Jacob.

"Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. Also, stay engaged," Evans tweeted today. The actor included a link to petitions and places to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement. You can check out the post below:

