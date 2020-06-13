Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Evans’ Birthday With Adorable Photos

✖

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! The actor known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turns 39 today, and people all over the Internet have been celebrating him. It's no surprise the actor is getting a lot of love on his birthday considering he's constantly trending for adorable things like loving to dance to '80s music and taking care of his dog, Dodger. One special person to send well-wishes to Evans today is Mark Ruffalo, who has starred alongside Evans in multiple MCU movies as the Hulk/Bruce Banner.

“Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans! Wishing you all the best today, bro 🎂,” Ruffalo wrote. Many people chimed in the comments, including some other celebrities. “Happy birthday!!!!,” Frozen 2's Josh Gad wrote. You can check out some cute photos of Evans in Ruffalo’s post below:

Recently, Evans confirmed that he probably won't be playing Captain America again. “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he explained. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Evans’ latest project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series streaming on Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show also stars Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, IT’s Jaeden Martell, Succession’s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black’s Pablo Schreiber. It was also recently announced that Evans will be teaming up with Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, for a thriller about the Bermuda Triangle. Evans is also expected to appear in the newest film version of Little Shop of Horrors.

Recently, Evans won over our hearts even further by talking about his mom. He revealed that Avengers: Endgame's Old Man Steve Rogers made his mother cry, and shared that she actually helped talk him into playing the iconic hero.

