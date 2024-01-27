Cheetos Unveils New Buffalo Wing Flavor

The Cheetos line-up is expanding. Pulling inspiration from a favorite snack on Super Bowl Sunday, the Frito-Lay brand recently revealed Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. Using the classic crunchy Cheetos offering as its base, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo crisps buffalo sauce-flavored dust. Though released just prior to Super Bowl LVIII, the item is said to be a permanent item of the brand's wider line of products.

"As a culture disruptor, Cheetos has a history of embracing bold flavors and hacking into new snack categories, such as the newest launch of Cheetos Pretzels or fan-favorite Mac 'N Cheese," Frito-Lay marketing VP Tina Mahal said in a press release. "While we know there's no beating out Buffalo wings as a favorite gameday staple, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo proves that being second-best can taste just as good."

The launch of Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo coincides with a Super Bowl party the snackmaker is hosting with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

"Buffalo wings have been the unrivaled MVP of gametime meals for fans during football season – but this year, Cheetos is proving that being the second-best Buffalo thing is worthy of celebration," Stroud said of the brand's new item. "I'm excited to help show fans that being the second pick is a badge of honor of its own, especially when you can join me in Las Vegas and watch the Big Game at a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl party."

Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo is only available in a single 8.5-ounce size.