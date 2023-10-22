Cheetos Pretzels Are Now a Thing

Cheetos is best known for its puffy and crunchy cheese puffs but now, the snackmaker is looking to diversify its offerings. This month, Cheetos officials officially unveiled Cheetos Pretzels, the brand's take on the classic pub treat. At launch, Cheetos will be available in both regular Cheddar and Flamin' Hot flavors.

"Our fans are always hungry for unique ways that they can experience Cheetos' signature cheesy flavor, which is why this latest innovation is breaking into an entirely new category," Frito-Lay marketing VP Tina Mahal offered in a press release. "Cheetos pretzels maximize the fan-favorite seasoning in each bite with the perfect product texture, ultimately bringing the Cheetos flavor experience to life in pretzel form."

The pretzels aren't regular pretzels dipped in Cheetos seasoning but rather half of each snack; one side is a pretzel and the other side is a Cheeto. Now available wherever other Cheetos products are sold, both flavors are available in three-ounce and 10-ounce bags with pricing at $2.49 and $5.69, respectively.

Cheetos were first introduced in 1948, initially introduced to HW Lay & Company, before a merger in in 1965 created the new FritoLay.

In addition to his birthday, 2023 has been a pretty big year for Chester the Cheetah, official Cheetos mascot.. In May, Cheetos released a special action figure for the mascot and a movie about the development of Flamin' Hot Cheetos was released on Hulu in June.

What is Flamin' Hot about?

Flamin' Hot is inspired by the true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon. The cast of Flamin' Hot also includes Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, and Tony Shalhoub.