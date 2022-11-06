Viral TikTok User Builds 3,000 LB Sarcophagus for Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Someday when we're all long gone from this planet and the chips have all run stale, there will still be a crypt buried under the Earth where the last bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos remains. In a new mega-viral TikTok video, one dedicated fan of the spicy snack crafted a massive sarcophagus to withstand any weather or erosion the apocalypse could throw at it. He then buried it below ground so that it may be recovered generations from now by an explorer. If it sounds a bit over the top, that's because...well, it largely is.

Sunday Nobody, the "meme artist" behind the work, shared his elaborate process Saturday. All in all, the concrete behemoth weighs in at a staggering 3,000 pounds when including the body and its massive concrete lid. All of the concrete is then reinforced with protective coatings to help extend the life of box. Inside, a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos has been suspended in resin in such a manner it should be able to escape an earthquake unscathed. Seriously, watch the video below.

Are they really making a Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie?

Flamin' Hot, a biopic directed by Eva Longoria, is well into post-production as Searchlight Pictures readies it for release next year. Telling the story of Richard Montañez, the film will follow the invention of the fiery snack. Though it seems as if it would be a production largely removed from Hollywood drama, it found itself as a prominent member of the news cycle in 2021 after Frito-Lay claimed Montañez wasn't actually the creator of the treat.

"None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin' Hot test market," the chip-maker told the New York Times at the time. "We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market."

The company's statement added, "That doesn't mean we don't celebrate Richard, but the facts do not support the urban legend."

Days after the story first broke, a new PepsiCo statement was issued, confirming Montañez was one of many at the company that helped bring the product to fruition.

"The information we shared with the media has been misconstrued by some, which resulted in confusion around where we stand, a range of emotions among our employees and consumers and a strain on our valued friendship with Richard Montanez and the Latino community," the company's revised statement clarified.

PepsiCo — the parent company behind Frito-Lay and dozens of other snack brands — went on to say it attributes "the launch and success of Flamin' Hot Cheetos to several people who worked at PepsiCo, including Richard Montañez."