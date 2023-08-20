Cheetos' Chester Cheetah Is Now on Cameo

Every so often, a surprising celebrity joins Cameo as a way to reach out to fans, allowing followers to purchase custom shoutouts and the like. The latest such celeb to join the popular platform is Chester Cheetah, the iconic mascot for Frito-Lay's Cheetos brand. This week, Cheetos officials revealed Chester's new Cameo profile, which—in a Cameo mascot first—charges nothing for a custom shoutout from the suave figurehead. Chester's Cameo arrival coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Cheetos brand, which leads to Chester's birthday party later this year.

"To kickstart the party and celebrate the milestone occasion, Chester joined Cameo! Fans can join in on the celebration and have the chance to win VIP access to the invite-only birthday bash by sending a personalized Cameo message from Chester to their favorite partner-in-mischief," Cheetos says in a statement. "Whether fans want to wish someone a happy birthday, congratulate them, hype them up or roast them hotter than a bag of Cheetos Flamin' Hot, Chester has all the flavor to spice up the perfect Cameo message."

Cheetos were first introduced in 1948, initially introduced to HW Lay & Company, before a merger in in 1965 created the new FritoLay.

In addition to his birthday, 2023 has been a pretty big year for Chester. In May, Cheetos released a special action figure for the mascot and a movie about the development of Flamin' Hot Cheetos was released on Hulu in June.

What is Flamin' Hot about?

Flamin' Hot is inspired by the true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon. The cast of Flamin' Hot also includes Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, and Tony Shalhoub.