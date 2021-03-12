Chili's Selling Margaritas By The Gallon

✖

Now that businesses are slowly starting to reopen across the country, Chili's is celebrating the occasion with a bang — a tremendously massive bang, that is. For a limited time only, the casual dining chain is selling its margaritas by the gallon. Not by the glass, or some sort of six-pack concoction — but instead, by the gallon.

Though Chili's has offered the gallon margaritas by delivery since earlier this month, its biggest deal yet comes on March 13th. This weekend serves as the chain's birthday, and the company is celebrating by selling the gallon margaritas for $30. Better yet, the deal will be available to-go at select restaurants so that you can celebrate from the comfort of your home.

"Another trip around the sun and we're truly excited to celebrate our birthday yet again with our Guests," Chili's marketing VP Michael Breed says in a statement.

He adds, "While we continue to put the safety of our Guests and Team Members first — practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, using enhanced cleaning procedures and limiting capacity in our dining rooms — we've also made it easy for our Guests to order online and pick up these margarita specials to-go. Whether a Guest wants to celebrate in-restaurant or at home, we want them to feel comfortable, so we've made it convenient for our Guests to celebrate however they prefer."

In addition to the gallon margaritas, the chain will be selling its signature Presidente Margaritas for $3.13 all-day on March 13th.

Cover photo by Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images