Chips Ahoy! Celebrates the New Year and Their 60th Birthday With New Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies

The New Year is almost hear and Chips Ahoy! is ready to party. On Thursday, the beloved cookie brand announced the introduction of a new cookie variety set to hit store shelves in January, Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. The flavor is inspired by best sort of celebration — the brand's upcoming 60th birthday — because even cookies deserve birthday cake.

The new flavor is just what the name implies, confetti cake-flavored, and features colorful rainbow sprinkles in the "chewy" version of the iconic Chips Ahoy! cookie. The new flavor is expected to be available on store shelves nationwide starting in January so people can kick off their celebrations right. The family size packages will have a suggested retail price of $4.99.

"We all know that Chips Ahoy! is here for the happy. Now, for its 60th birthday, it's here for the party!" said Natalie Gadbois, Senior Brand Manager, Chips Ahoy! "Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavors and sensory experiences that we know Gen-Z looks for, while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love. With colorful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with irresistible confetti cake flavor, Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream for one deliciously happy treat!"

Chips Ahoy! first debuted in 1963. Over the years, the cookies have come in different variations including the original in the iconic blue packaging, the chewy, chunky, and more. There have also been various flavor variations as well, including a Hershey's Fudge Filled version released in 2021 and the Sour Patch Kids version released in 2020. The brand remains one of the most popular cookies in the world.

Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies arrive in January.

What do you think? Will you be checking out the new Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies? What is your favorite celebratory birthday treat? Let us know your thoughts about this upcoming cookie flavor and all things snacks in the comment section!