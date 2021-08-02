Chips Ahoy Releases New Hershey's Fudge Filled Cookies

✖

Chocolate lovers, this one is for you. Chips Ahoy has launched their newest flavor and this one is packed full of chocolatey goodness: Chewy Chips Ahoy Hershey's Fudge Filled Cookies. The new, limited edition flavor brings the iconic taste of Chips Ahoy cookies and combines it with Hershey's inspired fudge flavor to create a mouth watering cookie with a rich fudge-filled center that's perfect for snacking as is, but also pairs well with ice cream to create the ultimate sundae.

"At Chips Ahoy, we're all about helping fans find their happy place. With summer fun in full swing, there couldn't be a better time to introduce the new Chewy Chips Ahoy Fudge Filled Cookies inspired by Hershey's to make the season a little sweeter and our taste buds a little happier with this new cookie," Sabrina Sierant, Associate Director, Chips Ahoy at Mondelēz International said in a statement. "For a creative, fun, and delicious treat, top your favorite ice cream with new Chewy Chips Ahoy Fudge Filled Cookies inspired by Hershey's to turn any ordinary day into a Fundae."

(Photo: Chips Ahoy)

The Chewy Chips Ahoy Fudge Filled Cookies are a limited-time flavor so if you're interested in giving them a try on their own or to pair with ice cream, you'll want to do so sooner rather than later. Fortunately, the cookies are available in stores now for around $2.99 per package, though the price may vary.

This isn't the first time Chips Ahoy has come up with an interesting collaboration to make an all-new flavor. Last year, they teamed up with Sour Patch Kids for a limited edition Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Kids cookie that featured the classic cookie with pieces of sweet and sour Sour Patch Kids candy. It too was limited-edition. Hershey's has also teamed up with Chips Ahoy before as well, to create flavors featuring Reese's Pieces candy and Hershey's Milk Chocolate.

Will you be checking out the new Chewy Chips Ahoy Hershey's Fudge Filled Cookies? What is your favorite Chips Ahoy flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!