Chris Evans Shares New Dodger Photo in Honor of National Rescue Dog Day

✖

May 20th was National Rescue Dog Day, which means the Internet was filled with delightful photos of some adorable doggos. Of course, everyone's favorite dog is Dodger Evans, the pup belonging to Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Evans. The actor often shares photos of his best pal and usually celebrates him on National Rescue Dog Day. Yesterday, Evans posted a new photo of Dodger resting on his shoulder while he drives. Don't be shocked when we tell you it's adorable.

"#nationalrescuedogday ❤️," Evans captioned the post. You can check it out below:

In the past, Evans has shared lot of updates about Dodger, including news about the pup's hip surgery. Some of our favorite Dodger memories include a heartwarming photo of Evans with his best bud on Valentine's Day, their adorable reunion video from 2017, Dodger's shockingly impressive singing talents, and a dapper photo of him in the famous Knives Out sweater.

As for Evans, the actor will soon be seen in The Gray Man. The film is being helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and is set to star Evans and Ryan Gosling as well as Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

"Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we're trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we're facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA," Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

Recently, Joe Russo opened up about casting the former Captain America as a villain.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix on July 22nd.