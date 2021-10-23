Chris Evans Shares New Photos of Dodger Taken by Michelle Dockery

Move over, Caturday, this Saturday is all about Dodger the dog! Chris Evans’ pup is the Internet’s favorite doggo, and nothing brings us more joy than when the Captain America star shares photos of his best pal. In his most recent post, Evans shared two new photos of Dodger that were taken by Michelle Dockery, who is best known for playing Lady Mary on Downton Abbey. Evans and Dockery starred in Apple TV+’s Defending Jacob last year, so it’s unclear if these are throwback photos of Dodger from when they were filming or if Evans and Dockery have recently reunited. Either way, Dodger is looking as adorable as ever.

“That face. Pictures courtesy of #michelledockery 💙,” Evans wrote. You can check out the photos below:

We are very grateful for all of the Dodger content Evans posts, whether it’s funny photos or updates on the pup’s recent hip surgery. Some of ComicBook.com‘s favorite Dodger memories include a heartwarming photo of Evans with his best bud on Valentine’s Day, their adorable reunion video from 2017, Dodger’s shockingly impressive singing talents, and a dapper photo of him in the famous Knives Out sweater.

As for Evans and Marvel, Marvel Studios recently announced a Captain America 4, and while Anthony Mackie is expected to play the titular role, there have already been rumors that Evans will appear in the movie as Steve Rogers. However, earlier this year, there were other rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor quickly took to Twitter to write, “News to me.” That doesn’t mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting, but Evans has said in the past that returning to play Steve Rogers after Avengers: Endgame would be a “risky” move.

Evans will be seen next in The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo with a script by Joe Russo that was “polished” by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A previous report revealed that the movie will be Netflix’s biggest film budget to date.

The Gray Man does not yet have a release date from Netflix, so stay tuned for more updates.