Chris Hemsworth Is the Latest Avenger to Send Heartwarming Message to Child Who Protected Sister from Dog Attack

Captain America star Chris Evans made headlines yesterday when he sent a heartwarming message to a six-year-old boy who saved his sister from a dog attack. The story is currently a trending topic on Twitter and it appears to have captured the attention of more Avengers. Chris Hemsworth, the actor best known for playing Thor, took to his Instagram Stories to share his own message to Bridger Walker, who ended up getting bitten on the cheek several times before pulling his sibling out of harm’s way. The young boy told his aunt, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” You can watch Hemsworth's message in the video above.

"Hi there, guys, I just want to give a shout-out to a young kid named Bridger," Hemsworth began. "He’s six-years-old and recently a dog attacked him and his little sister, and he was incredibly brave. He did something that not a lot of people would do, he stood between the dog and his sister and took the full attack on himself. He received some pretty serious injuries to his head and his face, but afterwards, took his sister’s hand and brought her to safety. I just want to say, mate, you’re an absolute inspiration. Your courage is beyond belief and we are all so impressed by you, and we’re thinking of you. I know you’re an Avengers fan and so myself and all the team, we’d be honored to have you on the team, and we love you and we’re sending you our support. Stay strong and we’ll talk to you soon, mate.”

Here's what Evans had to say in his video to Bridger: “I read your story, I saw what you did. I’m sure you’ve heard this a bunch of times over the last couple of days. But, let me be the first one to tell you, ‘Pal, you’re a hero.’ What you did was so brave and so selfless, your sister is so luck to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m gonna track down your address and I’m gonna send you an official Captain Americashield, because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough. But, based on what I’ve seen, there’s not much that could slow you down.”

