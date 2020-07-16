Child Who Protected Sister From Dog Attack Receives Heartwarming Message From Chris Evans

✖

A child who protected his sister from a dog attack received a heartwarming message from Chris Evans. The Captain America star heard about Bridger Walker’s story on social media and thought a visit from one of his favorite heroes would pick up his spirits. Walker’s aunt, Nikki, posted the wild story of a boy coming to aid his younger sister when a feral dog attacked. Bridger ended up getting bitten on the cheek several times and then pulled his sibling out of harm’s way. Pretty heroic for a 6-year-old, but the real trip is how he explained what his thought process was to his aunt. He told her, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Evans told the boy in a heartwarming video, “I read your story, I saw what you did. I’m sure you’ve heard this a bunch of times over the last couple of days. But, let me be the first one to tell you, ‘Pal, you’re a hero.’ What you did was so brave and so selfless, your sister is so luck to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m gonna track down your address and I’m gonna send you an official Captain Americashield, because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough. But, based on what I’ve seen, there’s not much that could slow you down.”

View this post on Instagram There are no words. We are so, so thankful. A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on Jul 15, 2020 at 4:36pm PDT

On Instagram Walker’s aunt wrote after the accident, “Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.

“He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.’ After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home,” she continued. “We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.”

