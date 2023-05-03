Christine Costner, Wife of Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner, Files for Divorce

Christine Costner, wife of Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Documents, filed by Christine on Monday, cite "irreconcilable differences" as ground for the split with Christine not seeking spousal support. Both parties are requesting joint custody of the children, According to ET Canada, a rep for Kevin Costner confirmed their split in a statement, asking for privacy for both himself and Christine as well as their children. The couple has three children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the statement read.

Christine and Kevin Costner married in September 2004 at his Aspen, Colorado ranch. It was the second marriage for Kevin, who has three children with his first wife, Cindy, as well as a son from his relationship with Bridge Rooney.

Costner is currently starring in Paramount Network's Yellowstone, which is in its fifth season, the latter half of which is expected to return with new episodes this summer. However, production on those episode has not yet begun and there have been rumors and reports of conflict between Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan regarding shooting schedules. Production also recently began on the second installment of Costner's film, Horizon. Costner co-writes, produces, and directs the film, the first part of which began work in August 2022 and is set to consist of four films total, each shooting back-to-back. The project is described as a "passion project' for Costner and will span across 15 years, both before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

"America's expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it," Costner said in a statement at the time. "'Horizon' tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters' life and death decisions."