Donald Sutherland Cast in Yellowstone Bass Reeves Spinoff

Donald Sutherland has joined the Yellowstone franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sutherland has been cast in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Bass Reeves series, which has also gotten a name change and is now called Lawmen: Bass Reeves. According to the report, Lawmen: Bass Reeves will also be an anthology series with Reeves being the focus of the first season and subsequent seasons will focus on other iconic lawmen in history.

According to the report, Sutherland is set to play Judge Isaac Parker, who is described as "an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy." Sutherland is the latest casting announcement for the series. Last month it was announced that Shea Whigham had joined the cast in a recurring guest role as Col. George Reeves, Bass Reeves' "upright and incredibly cruel master". Both Sutherland and Whigham join a cast that includes David Oyelowo as Reeves, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, and Grantham Coleman.

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves about?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves brings the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and possibly inspiration for "The Lone Ranger," worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. The series was previously announced in 2021 as a standalone show, before being officially folded into the Yellowstone canon last summer.

"The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of whom we have seldom seen on screen," Oyelowo explained at the time. "The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios."

"David and Jessica are incredibly talented artists and we're excited to develop our Bass Reeves project together with them and our phenomenal partner Taylor Sheridan," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group said at the time. "As the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River, Reeves' story is monumental, and this limited series will bring to light one of the greatest frontier heroes in our country's history."

