Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Releasing an Epic Spider-Man Box

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is getting into the realm of comic books in a big way. Wednesday, the iconic cereal brand unveiled a special-edition box design celebrating the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man. As a part of the celebration, the special Spider-Man box uses the cover for the character's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15.

The box then has an extra panel added to its back, folding out into a two-page spread from the web-slinger's first appearance. The item is a limited-time offering and is only available through Walmart's website beginning on Thursday, October 20th.

"The best duo since MJ and Peter Parker – Cinnamon Toast Crunch has teamed up with Marvel Comics to offer Spider-Man fans a limited-edition collectible box that pays homage to Peter Parker's hero origin story in 'The Amazing Spider-Man,'" the company said in a press release. "Featuring a first-of-its kind fifth panel, this extra sheet folds out into a two-page comic spread highlighting a recreation of the 1962 cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 – the first-ever appearance of Spider-Man in a Marvel comic book."

It's not the first major release Cinnamon Toast Crunch has had this year. This summer, the cereal-maker introduced Cinnafuego Toast Crunch to the masses, a spicy take on the classic breakfast cereal.

"CTC is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences," General Mills marketing manager Mindy Murray said at the time. "So when we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can't wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast."

While Cinnefuego Toast Crunch was once exclusive to Walmart, it was subsequently made available as a limited-time offering from other stores.