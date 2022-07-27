General Mills Launching Spicy Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been a breakfast staple for many since its launch nearly 40 years ago. Now, the cereal makers behind the cinnamon-y treat are trying to kick things up a notch. Wednesday, General Mills unveiled CinnaFuego Toast Crunch, a heat-filled alternative to the cinnamon and sugar breakfast cereal.

While the base is the same as regular Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the company has opted to add "spicy pepper" powder to the mix.

"CTC is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences," General Mills marketing manager Mindy Murray said in a press release. "So when we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can't wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast."

CinnaFuego Toast Crunch will only be available in smaller, 5.9-ounce resealable pouches. The spicy cereal will also only be available at Walmart.com for a limited time beginning August 12th. There's no word on if the cereal will be available in-person.

Spicy treats have become increasingly popular in recent years, a new trend amongst fiery snackers. In fact, even MTN DEW got in on the crazy earlier this year, releasing their Flamin' Hot MTN DEW nationwide for the first time.

"As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN' HOT beverage," DEW marketing director Matt Nielsten said during the product's launch earlier this year. "This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we're excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW."