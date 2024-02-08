Coca-Cola Introducing New Spiced Soda

Coca-Cola is adding its first new permanent flavor to their lineup in more than three years — and it has a spicy twist. On Wednesday, Coca-Cola announced the launch of the new Coca-Cola Spiced. The new flavor is described to be unlike any other flavor in the brand's lineup and is its boldest innovation yet. Spiced blends the iconic taste of Coca-Cola with a burst of notes from raspberry and spiced flavors and will also come in Zero Sugar.

"Coca-Cola Spiced is not spicy, it's bold," Sue Lynn Cha, Vice President Marketing, Coca-Cola Trademark North America said in a statement. "We know that consumers are more willing to try new and unique flavors."

As for why the brand is introducing a new permanent flavor offering, it all comes down to consumer demand. In recent years, there have been major shifts in what consumers are looking for in their beverage choices with increased interest in both spiced and raspberry beverages and flavors. More than five million raspberry servings have been poured from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines in 2022 alone.

When Coca-Cola Spiced hits shelves — it rolls out on February 19th in the U.S. and Canada — the beverage will come in 12oz sleek can, 12oz/12pks, 10pk mini cans, 20oz, .5L 6pks, and 2L bottles at most national retailers.

Coca-Cola Previously Launched a Limited-Edition AI-Created Flavor

While the new Coca-Cola Spiced is a permanent flavor addition to the Coke lineup, it is also just the brand's latest innovation. Last year, Coke rolled out a limited-edition Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar flavor created in part using AI. The futuristic flavor was co-created with both human and artificial intelligence.

"Our ambition for Coca-Cola Creations is to create unexpected and magical moments for our fans. Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone's idea of what the future might look like," Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company said in a statement. "With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experience to explore the future."

