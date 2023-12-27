Diet Coke and Sprite Part of Massive Soda Recall

Diet Coke is one of three beverages part of a new Coca-Cola-issued recall. According to a filing from the Food and Drug Administration, the sodas are being recalled due to the potential of "foreign material" contamination. Along with Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite are also impacted by the recall.

Drinks affected by the recall include Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta beverages canned at United Packers, LLC in Mobile, Alabama. In total, just over 2,000 cases of 12-ounce cans are included in the recall, including 1,557 cases of Sprits, 447 cases of Diet Coke, and 14 cases of Sprite.

The affected lots include:

Diet Coke; Lot No. JAN2924MBD3; UPC: 49000028911; Best By: 01/29/24

Fanta Orange; Lot No. JUL2924MBD3; UPC: 49000030730; Best By: 07/29/24

Sprite; Lot No. JUL2924MBD3; UPC: 49000028928; Best By: 07/29/24



The recall was first initiated by Coca-Cola officials on November 6th, and NBC News reports the recall has been completed though the FDA has not marked the recall as finalized.

"No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete," Coca-Cola spokesperson Michelle Agnew said in a statement obtained by the Washington Post.

What else is new from Coca-Cola?

The Coca-Cola Company has gotten more creative in its innovation efforts as of late, tweaking the recipe of the company's flagship cola to gain some serious publicity. Most recently, the outfit released a Coke flavor that was generated by artificial intelligence.

"Our ambition for Coca-Cola Creations is to create unexpected and magical moments for our fans. Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone's idea of what the future might look like," Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company said in a statement. "With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experience to explore the future."

Before that, the brand also debuted Coca-Cola Starlight, a flavor that was "inspired by space".

"Thirty-five years ago, Coca-Cola partnered with NASA to become one of the first soft drinks to travel to space," Vlad said at the time. "That same passion for space still exists today. With Coca-Cola Starlight, we wanted to celebrate the remarkable ability of space exploration to inspire generations to discover new worlds of infinite possibilities. We set out to bring that concept to life through a simple sip, capturing some of the mystery and essence of what we love about space."