Coffee Mate Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Creamer, Launching 2 New Flavors Next Month

As much as we may hate to admit it, the days are slowly getting shorter and that means fall will be here before we know it and with it, all of the delicious flavors of sweater weather, changing leaves, and cooler temperatures. On Tuesday, Coffee Mate announced their lineup of seasonal creamer offerings, and not only are some fan-favorites returning by popular demand, but the brand is launching two new, limited-edition flavors as well: Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and Natural Bliss Cinnamon Swirl Latte.

The new Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Oat Milk Creamer features a plant-based option made with sweet, baked pumpkin flavor with notes of mild spice. It has a suggested retail of $5.49 for 32 fl. oz. The new Natural Bliss Cinnamon Swirl Latte Flavored Creamer offers a balance of natural cinnamon flavor and sugar in a creamer that is described as being one to "leave you cozy and warm." It also has a suggested retail of $5.49 for 32 fl. oz.

The two new Natural Bliss flavors join four returning fan-favorites. Coffee Mate Toll House Cookies 'n Cocoa Creamer with a flavor reminiscent of hot cocoa and Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookies returns with a suggested retail price of $3.99 for 32 fl. oz. Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Creamer is also back, with spicy pumpkin notes - and it's also available in a sugar-free option. Also available in a sugar-free option is Coffee Mate Peppermint Mocha Creamer, a top-selling classic that features the flavors of peppermint and mocha. Both Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha are available in 16 and 32 fl. oz. sizes with suggested retail prices of $2.69 for 16 oz, and $3.99 for 32 oz.

Also returning is Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, with all-natural ingredients like milk, cream, and cane sugar blended with natural pumpkin flavor to create a sweet and spiced delight. This flavor has a suggested retail price of $5.49 for 32 fl. oz.

All of the seasonal flavor offerings will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide beginning in August for a limited time, so if you're interested in these flavors you'll want to keep your eyes open - and your cup ready.

Which seasonal coffee creamer is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!